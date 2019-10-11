FC Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (R) from Argentina and his wife Antonela Rocuzzo (L) pose for the media upon arrival to the premiere of the Cirque du Soleil 'Messi 10' spectacle in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (6-R) from Argentina and his wife Antonela Rocuzzo (7-R) pose for the media with Cirque du Soleil members upon arrival to the premiere of the Cirque du Soleil 'Messi 10' spectacle in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Lionel Messi was the main star on Thursday at the world premiere of "Messi10,” the Cirque du Soleil show inspired by the Argentinian soccer player’s life, where he appeared at the end to applaud the work of the performers.

The audience gave a long standing ovation to both Messi, who stood at the center of the stage as his name was chanted, and some 50 acrobats, tightrope walkers, trapeze artists, contortionists and comedians who surprised and amazed the audience in the performance which lasted over an hour-and-a-half. EFE-EPA