Lionel Messi was the main star on Thursday at the world premiere of "Messi10,” the Cirque du Soleil show inspired by the Argentinian soccer player’s life, where he appeared at the end to applaud the work of the performers.
The audience gave a long standing ovation to both Messi, who stood at the center of the stage as his name was chanted, and some 50 acrobats, tightrope walkers, trapeze artists, contortionists and comedians who surprised and amazed the audience in the performance which lasted over an hour-and-a-half. EFE-EPA