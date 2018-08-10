FC Barcelona's Argentine star Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Sevilla FC in the Copa del Rey final at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, April 24, 2018. EPA- EFE/FILE/Ballesteros

FC Barcelona players agreed here Friday to name Argentine star striker Lionel Messi as team captain, filling the spot left vacant by the departure of Andres Iniesta.

Messi has long been the captain of the Argentine national team.