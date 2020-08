FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi walks off the field dejected after his team's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in Lisbon on 14 August 2020. EFE-EPA/Rafael Marchante/POOL

Lionel Messi is invoking a clause in his contract with FC Barcelona that he contends gives him the right to leave the club on a free transfer, sources in the organization told Efe Tuesday.

The Argentine legend conveyed the message via registered letter, the sources said.