Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Messi trains with Barcelona ahead of La Liga season, looks to hit his stride

Barcelona's Argentina superstar Lionel Messi continued to hit his rhythm during his first week back at training with the La Liga side Thursday following a disappointing showing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Barça captain took to the Sant Joan Despí training field alongside some of his Spanish teammates Jordi Alba, Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets who, like forward Messi, also crashed out of the World Cup in the round of 16.