FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and SD Huesca at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TONI ALBIR

Barcelona star Lionel Messi trained with a smaller squad on Monday as 11 players have been called up for international duty, including in the upcoming UEFA Nations League openers.

Messi had decided to take a break from his national team after Argentina's frustrating 2018 FIFA World Cup.