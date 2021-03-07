Lionel Messi on Sunday cast his ballot in Barcelona’s presidential elections, the first to be held mid-season in decades.
Messi votes in Barcelona presidential elections
FC Barcelona's striker Leo Messi arrives to the team's hotel prior to the Spanish King's Cup first leg semifinal soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC held at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, southern Spain, 10 Feberuary 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Raul Caro
