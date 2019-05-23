Barcelona has the opportunity to seal its second domestic double with a win against Valencia but the clash comes an inopportune moment for the Catalan side's captain Lionel Messi as it is sandwiched neatly between the club's atrocious exit from the Champions League and the upcoming Copa America, for which he will don the blue and white of Argentina.

The superstar made a promise to fans back in August to give everything for the UEFA Champions League trophy but on May 7 he struck a sullen figure coming off the pitch in Liverpool after the team blew a 3-0 aggregate lead in the second leg of the semi-finals when Liverpool staged one of the greatest upsets in the competition's history, netting four goals in front of an ecstatic Anfield crowd.