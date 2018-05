Photograph showing (from left) Xavi Hernandez and Lionel Messi after their victory against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

File photograph of Barcelona Striker Lionel Messi in Barcelona, Spain, May 6, 2018. File-EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi on Sunday won his fifth European Golden Shoe after his team beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in its final La Liga Santander match of the season.

The Argentine player won the award with 34 goals, for a total of 68 points during the 2017-2018 season.