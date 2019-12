A photograph dated Dec. 17, 2019, shows archer Mariana Avitia, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Games, after an interview with EFE in Mexico City, Mexico, where she discussed her efforts to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Borges

Mexico's Mariana Avitia, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Games, said in an interview with EFE that her focus was on qualifying for the Summer Olympics next year in Tokyo.

"I have an eagle eye, but that's not the most important thing. Many archers wear glasses, the key is to stay focused with a good mentality," the 26-year-old archer said.