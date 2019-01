Toluca defender Aaron Galindo (L) battles Pachuca's Ismael Sosa (R) for the ball on Aug. 14, 2016, during the Liga MX match played at Alberto Cordova Stadium in Toluca City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Alex Cruz.

Mexican defender Aaron Galindo, who played for Spain's Toledo and Hercules, has announced his retirement after 16 years as a professional soccer player.

The 36-year-old Galindo and fellow Mexican national team member Salvador Carmona were caught up in a doping scandal while at the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup in Germany.