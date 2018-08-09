File photograph showing Mexican diver Ivan Garcia posing with his daughter after winning the gold medal at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul 24, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Leonardo Muñoz

Mexican diver Ivan Garcia, who won silver at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, said Thursday that his goal is to win the gold at the 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima after recovering from his knee injuries.

"My dream is to try and conquer the title for the third time after winning in Guadalajara in 2011 and Toronto in 2015," the 24-year-old diver said in an interview with EFE. "My knee is 70 percent recovered. I don't know if you noticed, but I don't dive with a bandage anymore and that's a good sign."