Mexican fans cheer for their team at the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 June 2018, during a live broadcast of the 2018 World Cup match between Mexico and South Korea. The contest is being played in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

Fans of the Mexican national team watching a broadcast of its World Cup Group F match against South Korea on 23 June 2018 celebrates El Tri's second goal. The contest is being played in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Fans of Mexico's national soccer team watching a broadcast of its World Cup match against South Korea at the Zocaco in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 June 2018 celebrate their team's first goal against South Korea. The contest is being played in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Mexican fans in this capital erupted with joy when forward Carlos Vela converted a first-half penalty try to give El Tri a 1-0 lead Saturday over South Korea in Group F action at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Mexican team and its fans have especially high hopes for this year's competition after the national side defeated defending champion Germany 1-0 in its first match last Sunday.