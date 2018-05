Photograph showing 1968 Olympic Games foil fencing silver medalist in her home in Playa del Carme, Mexico, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Photograph showing 1968 Olympic Games foil fencing silver medalist in her home in Playa del Carme, Mexico, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Mexican foil fencer Pilar Roldan on Sunday reminisced about her participation in the 1968 Summer Olympics, where she took home the silver medal.

Roldan had lost against the USSR's Elena Novikova and Hungary's Ildiko Ujlary, but she made a comeback and beat Soviet fencer Galina Gorokhova and France's Brigitte Gapais.