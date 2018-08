Mexican karate star Guadalupe poses for a photo during an interview with EFE on March 28, 2018, in the southeastern Mexican city of Merida. EPA-EFE/Martha Lopez Huan

Mexican karate star Guadalupe Quintal, who won a bronze medal at a Karate 1 Premier League event in February in Dubai, will not participate in an upcoming tournament in that league in Berlin due to a knee injury that will require surgery.

"The injury I suffered in my second fight in Barranquilla, (Colombia), did turn out to be serious. I'll travel soon to Mexico City for the surgery," the 23-year-old Quintal told EFE in the southeastern city of Merida.