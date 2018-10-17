Goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez of the Rayados from Monterrey playing against TigresApril 28, 2018, on the round of play 17 of the Torneo Clausura 2018 at the Universitario stadium in the city of Monterrey (Mexico). EPA- EFE/Miguel Sierra.

Hugo Gonzalez, a goalkeeper for Mexico's national soccer team, avoided a bone injury in a collision with Chilean forward Nicolas Castillo during a friendly in this central city.

"Gonzalez was kneed in the area of his right shoulder and pectoral muscle, causing him severe pain and making it impossible for him to continue playing; he was taken to the hospital, where X-rays and CT scans were taken, but no bone injury that might compromise an organ was found," Mexico's soccer federation said in a statement.