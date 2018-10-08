Goalkeeper Raul Gudiño, a first-time call-up for Mexico's national team, speaks at a press conference in Mexico City on Oct. 8, 2018, three days before El Tri's friendly against Costa Rica in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican national team players (l-r) Jose Carlos Van Rankin, Isaac Brizuela, Raul Gudiño and Henry Martin pose during a press conference in Mexico City on Oct. 8, 2018, three days before a friendly in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico, against Costa Rica. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Goalkeeper Raul Gudiño, who has been called up for Mexico's home friendlies this month against Costa Rica and Chile, said Monday he was excited about the possibility of lining up across the field from Real Madrid superstar Keylor Navas.

"It's motivating to have him as a role model. It'll be awesome to see him, with all he's done and achieved. Keylor is clearly a person who works hard, who's focused in every training and gives his all in every game," the player for Liga MX club Guadalajara said in a press conference about the Costa Rican international.