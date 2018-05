Tijuana's Luis Mendoza (L) vies for the ball with Monterrey's Leonel Vangioni (R) during their Clausura championship quarter finals match in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

Tijuana's Luis Mendoza (above) vies for the ball with Monterrey's Leonel Vangioni (below) during their Clausura championship quarter finals match in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

Tijuana's Luis Mendoza (L) vies for the ball with Monterrey's Hugo Gonzalez (R) during their Clausura championship quarter finals match in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

Colombian forward Dorlan Pabon scored a key away goal as Monterrey secured a 1-1 draw here against Tijuana in the quarterfinals of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship.

Pabon gave the visitors the lead in that Wednesday night first-leg match at Estadio Caliente.