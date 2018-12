America players celebrate after defeating Cruz Azul for the Liga MX title on Dec. 16, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Liga MX clubs America and Santos Laguna, the winners of the most recent Apertura and Clausura tournaments, respectively, played to a 1-1 tie in a friendly at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

America's players walked around the field before the start of Saturday night's match carrying the 2018 Apertura tournament trophy.