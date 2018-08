File photograph showing Sevilla FC coach Vincenzo Montella (l) and Argentine defender Nicolas Pareja during the Copa del Rey semifinals in Sevilla, Spain, Jan 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro

Nicolas Pareja, member of the winning 2008 Argentine Olympic soccer delegation, on Sunday signed with Mexico's Atlas, the club said in a statement.

The 34-year-old Pareja started his soccer career in 2002 with Argentina's Juniors, going on to play with Belgium's RSC Anderlecht - with whom he won two league titles - as well as Espanyol, Moscow's Spartak and Sevilla.