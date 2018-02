Lobos BUAP player Eduardo Tercero (R) fights for the ball with Pumas player Nicolas Castillo (L) during a match at Olimpico Universitario BUAP Stadium in Puebla, Mexico, on Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco

Lobos BUAP, which is reeling after coming away with a tie and four losses in the Mexican league's Clausura 2018 tournament, is fighting to stay in the First Division.

The solid performances by Veracruz and Atlas in the tournament's fifth round of play has made the Puebla-based Lobos' situation even more precarious.