Boca Juniors midfielder Edwin Cardona (R) fights for the ball with River Plate's Exequiel Palacios (L)during the Superliga Argentina match played on Sept. 23, 2018, at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Colombian midfielder Edwin Cardona is returning to the Liga MX, signing a contract with Pachuca for the 2019 Clausura tournament, the Mexican club's management said.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who was playing for Argentina's Boca Juniors, has agreed to join the club for next season, Pachuca said in social media posts on Monday.