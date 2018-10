Photo taken on Oct. 03, 2015. BUENOS AIRES, (ARGENTINA), 10/03/2015. EPA/EFE/FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni Tijuana, Mexico, Oct 30 (EFE).- Argentine Diego Cocca has been fired as manager of Liga MX club Tijuana after working for the northern Mexican team for 11 months.

Cocca met Monday with the board of directors after being pressured to deliver better results. The determining factor leading to his termination was the team's home loss to the Pumas last Saturday.