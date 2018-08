Cruz Azul's Pablo Aguilar, Monterrey's Stefan Medina and Tigres UANL's Guido Pizarro and Javier Aquino have been handed one-match suspensions for disciplinary reasons in the 2018 Apertura tournament, the Liga MX said.

A report by the league's disciplinary commission explained that Cruz Azul defender Aguilar was sanctioned after receiving two yellow cards, which resulted in his expulsion from the 1-1 match against Tijuana.