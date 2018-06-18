Mexican athlete Madai Perez, seen here competing in the Father's Day marathon in Mexico City this Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Mexico City, is out to win marathon gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games this summer. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

This summer in the Colombian city of Barranquilla near the Magdalena River, so often mentioned in the works of Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Mexico's Madai Perez will experience a touch of magic realism: running slow and easy in order to win.

With 18 marathons behind her, including the 2006 race in Chicago where she became the fastest Hispanic in history with a time of 2:22.29, Perez is out to win marathon gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games, but the pace will be slow and the athlete will have to take it easy