This summer in the Colombian city of Barranquilla near the Magdalena River, so often mentioned in the works of Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Mexico's Madai Perez will experience a touch of magic realism: running slow and easy in order to win.
With 18 marathons behind her, including the 2006 race in Chicago where she became the fastest Hispanic in history with a time of 2:22.29, Perez is out to win marathon gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games, but the pace will be slow and the athlete will have to take it easy