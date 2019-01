Stock photo from June 25, 2016 that shows former Argentina national coach, Gerardo"Tata" Martino, speaking at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey, USA. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA/FILE

The Mexican national soccer team will play a friendly on June 5 in Atlanta, the former "home" of Argentina's Gerardo "Tata" Martino, the squad's new coach, the Mexican Soccer Federation said.

"The Mexican national team will visit the home of Atlanta United, the MLS champion and the venue for the NFL Super Bowl 2019," the federation said in a statement released on Wednesday.