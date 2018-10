File photograph showing Mexico's Carlos Vela (r) vying for the ball with Brazil's Fagner during the FIFA World Cup round of 16 in Samara, Russia, Jul 2, 2018. EFE-EPA File/Sergey Dolzhenko

The Mexican national soccer team is returning this week to the northern industrial city of Monterrey, where 13 players were sanctioned for attending a party without permission in 2010, causing tensions between players and Mexican Soccer Federation executives.

Like now, the national side had just participated in a World Cup - South Africa back then - and the Mexican team was under the helm of an interim coach.