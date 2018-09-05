Midfielder Diego Lainez, who plays for America, said that even though he was not expecting to play for the Mexican national soccer team so soon, being invited to join the squad provided an opportunity to showcase his skills abroad.

"I wasn't expecting it so soon, but we've been doing things right. It's good that they've noticed us because we're so young we can learn and get experience. It's a big opportunity to show us off and meet major international teams," the 18-year-old America player said in a press conference on Tuesday.