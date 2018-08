Mexican Olympic diving medalist Paola Espinosa said in an interview with EFE that she has no problem admitting she feels vulnerable and recognizing she has had bad nights worrying about a high-risk dive.

"When I dove off the platform, some nights I would have a hard time sleeping, worrying over a hard dive. Now, I compete on the springboard, it's easier and I can repeat more, I like the change and I'm adapting to it better," the diver said.