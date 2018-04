Mexico's Ivan Garcia and German Sanchez compete in the 10-meter synchronized diving event on Aug. 8, 2016, at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

German Sanchez, who won a silver medal in platform diving at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, was injured during a practice session for the national championships in Guanajuato, a city in central Mexico.

Sanchez executed one of the best dives of the session but entered the water at a bad angle, fracturing the bone around his left eye on Wednesday, doctors said.