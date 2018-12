Racewalker Ever Palma, who competed for Mexico at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will travel to Australia on Jan. 1 to train with the best in the world.

"For about 40 days, I'll be with several of the top-ranked (racers) like Colombia's Eider Arevalo, a world champion, Australia's Jared Tallent, a four-time Olympic medalist, and the top-level Japanese team, among others," the 26-year-old athlete told EFE.