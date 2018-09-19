Daniela Moguel, the first rider to represent Mexico in the history of the World Equestrian Games, said here in an interview with EFE that she is considering competing for Spain in the future because of the lack of support from her homeland.

The rider, who also has Spanish nationality via her maternal grandparents, explained that she had already made contact with Pedro Rey, the technical director of the Spanish Federation, and that he told her he was open to the possibility of her joining the team.