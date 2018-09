Argentine soccer icon Diego Armando Maradona speaks at a press conference on Sept. 10, 2018, in Culiacan, Mexico, where he takes over the coaching duties for the Dorados of Sinaloa soccer team. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cruz

Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona will make his debut this week as coach of the Sinaloa Dorados in Mexico's second-tier Ascenso league at the start of a project to save the "Big Fish," as the team is known.

On Monday, the local stadium will be filled at an unusual time when Maradona coaches the team for the first time in Culiacan against the Tapachula Cafetaleros, who are ranked last.