The Cruz Azul coach Pedro Faria Caixinha on Sept. 29, 2018 at a match between Tuzos and Cruz Azul in the state of Hidalgoin the city of Pachuca (Mexico). EPA-EFE/David Martínez Pelcastre

The head coach of Mexico City club Cruz Azul said that Mexico's probable return to the Copa Libertadores and Copa America would be positive in some respects but that soccer in the Aztec nation needs a deeper restructuring.

"Mexican soccer can benefit because you compete against clubs or national sides that are at another level, with more experience, and it's important to have that kind of competition," 48-year-old Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha said Thursday.