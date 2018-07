The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, begins a hunger strike on 17 December 2016 to protest against an impeachment process aimed at removing him from office. EPA-EFE/Tony Rivera

Cuauhtemoc Blanco (left) vies for the ball with Chile's Waldo Ponce during a friendly match on May 6, 2010, between Mexico and Chile at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Alex Cruz

Mexican former soccer star Cuauhtémoc Blanco gives a press conference on Jan. 4, 2016, after being sworn in as the mayor of the central Mexican city of Cuernavaca. EPA-EFE/Roberto Villegas

Long after he gained fame as the bad boy of Mexican soccer, former forward Cuauhtemoc Blanco has traded in his prior vulgar language for the more measured discourse that corresponds to his current role as a politician.

The 45-year-old Blanco is enjoying success in that transformation, having been elected governor of the central state of Morelos last Sunday as a representative of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's left-wing National Regeneration Movement (MORENA).