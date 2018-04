Estadio Azul, a more than seven-decade-old, 33,000-seat stadium in the Mexican capital, has lost its battle against time and is set to be demolished after two final sporting events on April 21 and April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez/File

Estadio Azul, a more than seven-decade-old, 33,000-seat stadium in the Mexican capital, has lost its battle against time and is set to be demolished after two final sporting events on April 21 and April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez/File

Estadio Azul, a more than seven-decade-old, 33,000-seat stadium in the Mexican capital, has lost its battle against time and is set to be demolished after two final sporting events on April 21 and April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez/File

Estadio Azul, a more than seven-decade-old, 33,000-seat stadium in the Mexican capital, has lost its battle against time and is set to be demolished after two final sporting events this weekend.

The site where the home ground of Mexican first-division soccer team Cruz Azul is currently located will be used instead to build a shopping mall.