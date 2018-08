Mexican swimmer Liliana Ibáñez shows the nine medals (five golds, one silver and three bronzes) she won at last month's Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Mexican swimmer Liliana Ibañez said in an interview here Wednesday with EFE that her mental fortitude was the key to her success at last month's Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, where she overcame exhaustion to win two bronze medals in less than a half hour.

On the morning of July 21, Ibañez finished third in her 200-meter-freestyle semifinal heat and then won her semi-final heat in the 50-meter butterfly.