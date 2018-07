Mexican taekwondo practitioner Cesar Rodriguez, winner of the 2018 US Open Taekwondo Championships in the -54 kg category, is interviewed by EFE in Mexico City on 03 July 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexico's Cesar Rodriguez, winner of the 2018 US Open Taekwondo Championships in the -54 kg category, says he has matured as an athlete and is prepared to have his best-ever Olympic cycle.

The 24-year-old will be competing this month at an event in Spokane, Washington, and then at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, which runs from July 19 to Aug. 3.