Parishioners on Jun. 12, 2018 visit the Holy Child of Miracles, in the parish of San Gabriel Arcangel, in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE / Mario Guzman

Parishioners on Jun. 12, 2018 visit the Holy Child of Miracles, in the parish of San Gabriel Arcangel, in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Mario Guzman

Parishioners on Jun. 12, 2018 visit the Holy Child of Miracles, in the parish of San Gabriel Arcangel, in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE / Mario Guzman

Fans of the Mexican national soccer team can send up their prayers for the team's good fortune in the 2018 World Cup Russia with Santo Nino de los Milagros (The Holy Child of Miracles), also known as the Santo Nino footballer, housed in San Gabriel Arcangel Church, in the Mexican capital.

At San Gabriel Arcangel Church, located in the Tacuba neighborhood, in the west of the city, Mexican parishioners "entrust" the Holy Child "to help the Tricolor" in their quest for victory in the World Cup.