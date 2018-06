Supporters of Mexico's national team react during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F preliminary round soccer match between Mexico and Sweden in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Mexican fans celebrate at the Angel of Independence in Mexico City, Mexico, 27 June 2018 after their team secured a berth in the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexicans took to social media Wednesday to express their love and affection for South Korea, whose stunning upset of Germany on Wednesday allowed El Tri to advance to the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"I love Korea" posts and humorous photographs of Koreans with Mexican sombreros began circulating on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp groups as soon as South Korea scored a goal against Germany in second-half injury time.