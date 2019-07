Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado (L) in action against USA midfielder Weston McKennie (R) in the Concacaf Gold Cup final match between Mexico and the United States at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, July 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Mexico midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos (C) kicks the winning goal in the Concacaf Gold Cup final match between Mexico and the United States at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, July 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The Mexican team celebrates their win in the Concacaf final match between Mexico and the United States at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, July 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Midfielder Jonathan dos Santos scored the only goal with which the Mexican men's national soccer team beat the United States 1-0 in the final of the Gold Cup's 15th edition to be crowned the new champions of the top Concacaf tournament on Sunday.

The goal came in the 73rd minute when forward Raul Jimenez back-heeled a pass to dos Santos, who kicked it sweetly into the net, above and beyond the hands of US goalkeeper Zack Steffen.