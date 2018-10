The Mexican forward Carlos Vela training with the national Mexican team at the Brondby stadium in COPENHAGUE. July 8th 2018 EPA- EFE FILE/ Ricardo Ramirez

The Mexican national soccer team has gathered ahead of home friendlies versus Costa Rica in Monterrey on Thursday and against Chile in Queretaro on Oct. 16.

Most of the members of the squad will train in the coming days at a facility outside Mexico City.