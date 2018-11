Claudia Pina of Spain celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against North Korea during a match of the quarterfinals of the U-17 Women's World Cup between Spain and North Korea, at the Alberto Suppici stadium in Colonia, Uruguay, 24 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernandez

Canada's Kalia Novak (R) vies for the ball against Germany's Laura Donhauser during the quarter-final match of the U-17 Women's World Cup between Canada and Germany, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 25 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Ghana's players gather prior to the penalty shoot-out during the quarter-final match of the U-17 Women's World Cup between Mexico and Ghana, at the Charrua stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 25 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Mexico's players celebrates the victory during the quarter-final match of the U-17 Women's World Cup between Mexico and Ghana, at the Charrua stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 25 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The Mexican U-17 women's team defeated Ghana 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after a 2-2 draw in regulation time on Sunday, advancing to the World Cup semifinals, together with Canada, Spain and New Zealand.

Thanks to a brace by Nicole Perez and the saves of goalkeeper Jaidy Gutierrez, who stopped two shots in the penalty shootout, the Mexicans reached the classification and will play the next match against the Canadians, who on Sunday eliminated Germany 1-0.