Mexico captain Andres Guardado (C) and his teammates practice in Moscow on Friday, June 29. EFE/Lavandeira Jr

Mexico team captain Andres Guardado said here Friday that FIFA and match referees should be aware of Brazilian star Neymar's tendency to "exaggerate fouls."

"We all know Neymar. It's not up to me or us to judge, but the referees and FIFA," Guardado said during a press conference ahead of Mexico's round of 16 contest with the five-time World Cup champions.