Mexico captain Andres Guardado said Friday that El Tri's stunning 1-0 upset of defending champions Germany in their 2018 World Cup opener will mean nothing if the team doesn't carry the same attitude into the rest of the games.

The win brought "three very valuable points, but that doesn't mean we're through to the round of 16. We cannot relax and sit back. We can't think of a victory over Germany as having more value," he told a press conference at Rostov Arena.