Pumas UNAM goalkeeper Alfredo Saldivar celebrates a goal against Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico, on Nov. 29, 2018, during the quarter-finals of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 playoffs. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra.

Pumas UNAM player Luis Quintana (left) in action at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico, against Tigres UANL on Nov. 29, 2018, during quarter-final action in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 playoffs. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra.

Club America player Paul Aguilar (center) celebrates after scoring in a Mexican soccer league Apertura 2018 quarter-final game against Toluca on Dec. 2, 2018, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Club America and Pumas UNAM will continue one of the biggest rivalries in Mexican soccer when they square off starting Thursday in the semi-finals of the Apertura 2018 playoffs.

Mexico City club Pumas will be out for revenge against its crosstown rival after suffering a 6-2 shellacking on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the previous championship - the 2017-2018 Liga MX's Clausura tournament.