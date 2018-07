Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio during a press conference at the Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Brazil is not likely to feel any additional pressure in its quest for a sixth World Cup after seeing other pre-tournament favorites, such as Germany and Argentina, eliminated from the 2018 competition, Mexico's coach said Sunday

"I think it won't be a factor," Juan Carlos Osorio told a press conference in Samara as El Tri prepared for their knockout stage clash with Brazil on Monday.