Photograph showing Mexico's Carlos Vela (l) taking a shot in the squad's game against Germany during the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Jun 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Felipe Trueba

Photograph showing Mexico's Carlos Vela (l) vying for the ball with Germany's Jerome Boateng (r) during the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Jun 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Felipe Trueba

Mexican national soccer team coach Juan Carlos Osorio said that it was painful for him to "bench Carlos Vera" during the squad's first 2018 World Cup match against Germany.

"The idea was for Carlos to give us his all for 60 minutes," Osorio said at a press conference following the match at Luzhniki stadium. "Sixty minutes was all we had planned for. It was painful to bench him, but that was our original plan."