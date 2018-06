Edson Alvarez (L) of Mexico vies for the ball against Scotland's Graeme Shinnie (R) during the friendly match between Mexico and Scotland, held at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Carlos Salcedo (R) of Mexico vies for the ball against Scotland's Callum Patterson (L) during the friendly match between Mexico and Scotland, held at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Miguel Latyun (R) of Mexico vies for the ball against Scotland's Scott Mckenna (L) during the friendly match between Mexico and Scotland, held at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

The Mexican team gave a good demonstration on the court, but missed numerous scoring opportunities despite beating Scotland Saturday in a friendly at the Azteca stadium before traveling to the World Cup Russia 2018.

Giovani Dos Santos, figure of the MLS LA Galaxy, scored a goal in the 13th minute to give Mexico the win.