Carlos Vela (C) of Mexico scores the 1-0 lead from the penalty spot against South Korea's goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F preliminary round soccer match between South Korea and Mexico in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Mexico's fans cheer for their team during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F preliminary round soccer match between South Korea and Mexico in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Javier Hernandez of Mexico celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F preliminary round soccer match between South Korea and Mexico in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Mexico defeated South Korea 2-1 here Saturday to edge closer to the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A goal in each half by Carlos Vela and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and solid defense proved more than enough for Mexico, which had stunned defending champion Germany 1-0 in its opening Group F match.