Mexican national soccer team coach Juan Carlos Osorio answers a reporter's question during media day at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on May 25, 2018. Mexico will play Wales in a friendly game on May 28 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. EFE-EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

The Mexican national soccer team this week will go up against Wales in the first of three friendly matches against European rivals as it prepares for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Mexicans, under coach Juan Carlos Osorio, will seek a win against the Welshmen in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, at 6 pm on Monday, but the coach will focus on eyeing the players and each of them will be trying to convince him to give them playing time during the real matches.